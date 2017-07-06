Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage And New Bright Red Hair In Instagram Posts

Another day and another busty display, plus bonus new red hair

Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 17:14

Kylie Jenner’s added a new selection of sexy pictures to her Instagram page. This time though, just to mix things up a bit, she’s showing off some incredibly bright long red hair. 

In the first snap, Kylie’s impressive cleavage is covered up only by a towel. In the second she seems to be braless in a rolled up white vest top. But to be honest it’s her flame red hair that really caught our attention. 

Kylie is a big fan of wearing wigs, and we’re betting that her new red do is actually a wig because the day before her hair was in a neat black bob. Which was also probably a wig. 

We’re basically as obsessed with Ky’s constant hair transformations as she is with switching up her look. Although we’re not quite sure if she can really take credit for making wigs a ‘thing’.

“I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night...I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow,” she previously said in Marie Claire.

Sure, whatever you say.

Words: Olivia Cooke

Kylie Jenner reveals cleavage and new red hair in new social media pics

