Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage And New Bright Red Hair In Instagram Posts
Another day and another busty display, plus bonus new red hair
Kylie Jenner’s added a new selection of sexy pictures to her Instagram page. This time though, just to mix things up a bit, she’s showing off some incredibly bright long red hair.
In the first snap, Kylie’s impressive cleavage is covered up only by a towel. In the second she seems to be braless in a rolled up white vest top. But to be honest it’s her flame red hair that really caught our attention.
Kylie is a big fan of wearing wigs, and we’re betting that her new red do is actually a wig because the day before her hair was in a neat black bob. Which was also probably a wig.
We’re basically as obsessed with Ky’s constant hair transformations as she is with switching up her look. Although we’re not quite sure if she can really take credit for making wigs a ‘thing’.
“I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night...I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow,” she previously said in Marie Claire.
Sure, whatever you say.
Words: Olivia Cooke
WATCH: Single AF’s Casey Johnson Is Blocked By Farrah Abraham, He Calls Her A 'Witch'