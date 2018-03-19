Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Stomach Just Seven Weeks After Giving Birth

But some fans aren't thrilled about her reliance on waist trainers.

Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 10:56

Kylie Jenner has wasted absolutely no time when it comes to getting her pre-pregnancy body back and has shared a snap of her pancake-flat stomach with her millions of followers on Snapchat. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth Stormi Webster back in February and it’s only taken her around seven weeks to rock the kind of toned tum most of us would take at least two years to hone.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

Despite revealing that she isn’t totally sold on the platform’s latest update, the 20-year-old swiped open her app and shared a shot of herself lifting her top up to show off a set of rock solid abs. 

Snapchat/KylieJenner

But Kylie’s determination to shed her pregnancy pounds has come in for a fair bit of criticism online. Her decision to post a Instagram wearing a waist trainer prompted fans to call her out for promoting unrealistic body expectations.

“My God. Is Kylie still advertising waist trainers to teenage girls?” one person commented, while another said: "How can you be so filthy rich and still sell out for something that is so dumb and could potentially perpetuate negative body image in young girls."

my girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products. make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together. tag us in photos, and head over to www.whatsawaist.com NOW! Use code (Kylie) for an exclusive discount & I can keep up with your progress ‼️ #waistgangsociety #waistgang #fitness #whatwaist #whatsawaist.com

The device is pretty controversial in the beauty world, with some people pointing out that it would've been a more powerful statement for Kylie to embrace the fact that her body has changed with motherhood.

 

 

