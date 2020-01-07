Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Slippers Hours After Australian Fire Post

Kylie Jenner is being called out for sharing an image of her mink slippers hours after mourning the death of animals in the Australian fires.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reposted one of Kim Kardashian’s comments about the fires resulting in the death of 1 billion animals alongside the caption: “This breaks my heart..."

In a case of seriously bad timing, she later shared an image of her $1500 mink Louis Vuitton slippers, with many people calling her out on the hypocrisy of her previous statement.

“What’s worse is that these animals get killed like nothing and sold to expensive brands for like $5 only to be resold for $1000+,” one person said.

Another found a screenshot of the luxury item and added: “When I saw that post I was gonna give her the benefit of the doubt of them being faux fur,, they are most definitely not.

“kylie jenner really thought she was doing something when she posted being heart broken about half a billion animals dying in the australia fires and then proceeded to post a picture of her louis vuitton real mink fur slippers.”

A final person added: “i realize that the kardashians don’t have to publicize every donation they make, but you can’t deny how out of touch it was for kylie to post a story like ‘omg animals dying :(‘ and then right after post a picture of her $1000 /MINK FUR/ SLIPPERS.”

