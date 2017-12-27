Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Cosying Up To Travis Scott

Just incase there wasn’t enough Kardashian-Jenner drama to keep you transfixed, there are now rumours that possibly pregnant Kylie Jenner could be engaged to boyfriend of eight months, Travis Scott.

Amid all the confusion about where Kylie was in the 25 Days of Christmas photoshoot that Kim has now mysteriously deleted, it looks like the 20-year-old did at least rock up to Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

The couple can be seen snuggled up together in a photobooth, with the image raising two pretty crucial questions: 1. Is Travis placing a protective hand on her baby bump? and 2. Is that rock on her finger an engagement ring?

Fans were careful to dissect both questions, pondering if the photobooth shots are the closest thing we’re ever going to get to a pregnancy announcement: “Is this a confirmation or another rumor post” one person responded.

Meanwhile others were zoned in on that enormous ring on her hand, fuelling rumours that Kylie and Travis – who haven’t commented on any of the rumours flung in their direction so far - could already be thinking about marriage. Hmm.

Judging by the total silence we’ve all received from the Kardashian-Jenner camp surrounding rumours about Kylie’s potential pregnancy, it might be a while before we ever get to the bottom of this mystery.

