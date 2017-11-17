Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

It seems the less fans see of Kylie, the crazier the pregnancy rumours get

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 13:00

Kylie Jenner is still keeping fans guessing about THOSE pregnancy rumours.

But by ignoring the speculation, she may have actually made her followers start guessing even more.

Want some more celeb news? Watch: Shocking Celebrity Surgery Complications...

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been plugging her make-up range.

Coating herself in incredible shimmering make-ups and lip glosses, Kylie has been trying to let the products take all the attention by just sharing close ups of her face.

@kyliejenner wearing Blizzard from The Nice Palette, Frost Bite from holiday Wet Set, and Sugar Gloss from the Sugar Lip Set #Holiday2017 ❄️

However, by cutting out her body from pictures (and thus hiding any baby bump - should one actually exist), she’s only gone and sent fans even more wild.

Now people are really convinced that she is pregnant - and some think she could be having more than one baby.

"She can hide her belly but she can't hide her face this girl is pregnant with twins,” one fan commented on Instagram - while another suggested: "Omg y’all can see this girl pregno her face never used to be like this.”

Eye look using Blizzard, Santa Baby, and Macaroon from The Nice Palette topped with Sugar Gloss from the Sugar Lip Set & highlight is Frost Bite from the Holiday Wet Set #Holiday2017

With those rumours first surfacing in September and speculation that she was already five months pregnant at that time, we should know one way or another if she really is ‘with child’ in the next two-to-three months….

At least that will end all the wild guessing!

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Kylie Jenner gives make-up fans a looks at her Christmas collection

Kylie Jenner’s Naughty And Nice Christmas Eye Shadow Pallets Are What We’re Living For RN

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian On Why She Won't Discuss Her Sisters' Rumoured Pregnancies

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Threw A Top Secret Pyjama Party Themed Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner's Fans Are Convinced She Is Engaged

Kylie Jenner gives make-up fans a looks at her Christmas collection

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

This Item In Kylie Jenner's Shopping Trolley Has Fans Claiming She Isn't Pregnant

Kylie Jenner claims &#039;baby bump&#039; pics are photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Claims 'Baby Bump' Pics Are Photoshopped

Kris Jenner can&#039;t be tricked into confirming the pregnancies of daughters Khloe and Kylie

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

Kylie Jenner Lipkits Are Coming To Topshop But There's A Catch

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible