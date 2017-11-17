Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Kylie Jenner is still keeping fans guessing about THOSE pregnancy rumours.

But by ignoring the speculation, she may have actually made her followers start guessing even more.

Want some more celeb news? Watch: Shocking Celebrity Surgery Complications...

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been plugging her make-up range.

Coating herself in incredible shimmering make-ups and lip glosses, Kylie has been trying to let the products take all the attention by just sharing close ups of her face.

However, by cutting out her body from pictures (and thus hiding any baby bump - should one actually exist), she’s only gone and sent fans even more wild.

Now people are really convinced that she is pregnant - and some think she could be having more than one baby.

"She can hide her belly but she can't hide her face this girl is pregnant with twins,” one fan commented on Instagram - while another suggested: "Omg y’all can see this girl pregno her face never used to be like this.”

With those rumours first surfacing in September and speculation that she was already five months pregnant at that time, we should know one way or another if she really is ‘with child’ in the next two-to-three months….

At least that will end all the wild guessing!