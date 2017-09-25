Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner 'Splashes Out On A Huge Entourage' In Preparation For First Child

No expense spared.

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 09:42

Even though she hasn't come forward to directly confirm her pregnancy, a bunch of sources have revealed that Kylie Jenner has hired a whole team of helpers to prepare for the birth of her first child.

The reality star has been dating boyfriend Travis Scott since April, with reports first coming out about them expecting a baby in September. If rumours are true, that suggests the child would be due at some point in 2018. 

It now sounds like Kylie is getting everything in order for when her first child enters the world. According to a source at Radar Online, she's forked out on a a pretty hefty entourage to help with the transition to motherhood.

The insider shared that a six new recruits have been added to the Kardashian-Jenner staff: “She has hired four new assistants as well as an additional two security guards to have her house guarded around the clock.

Kylie's concerns aren't just related to security, with the 20-year-old already having made plans about how to get her post-pregnancy body back into shape.

“Kylie hired a pregnancy coach too, who will help her with nutrition and exercise, as well as take her through Lamaze training when she gets further along."

The source continued that Kylie determined to be as prepared as possible for the birth of her first child. 

“Kylie is definitely not taking any chances when it comes to her unborn baby,” the source added. 

It makes sense that Kylie would be getting all her plans in order considering that a) the birth is bound to be a security nightmare b) her first pregnancy is bound to be the most stressful. 

 

 

 

