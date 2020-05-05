Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction just seconds before attending the Met Gala ball in 2018.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share her favourite memories from the event, which has famously been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting on what she’s worn to the event in the past, Kylie revealed some secret information about the Alexander Wang dress she wore three months after giving birth to Stormi Webster.

At the time, the theme of the gala was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Kylie attended the bash with Travis Scott, with the pair walking the red-carpet looking more loved-up than ever.

"Fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "But it worked out, I love it."

The 22-year-old then opened up about her and Kendall Jenner’s iconic lavender and tangerine feathered Versace gowns from 2019.

Kylie explained that Kendall’s dress was originally going to be pink: "I realllyy wanted her outfit to be pink but she wanted green or orange. the orange looked fire in the end,” she said.

Three cheers to whoever put the zip on Kylie’s dress in sixty seconds flat.