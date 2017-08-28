Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Thinks She And Kendall ‘Wouldn’t Be Friends’ If They Weren’t Sisters

Boo.

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 10:19

It's safe to say that Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are pretty much chalk and cheese when it comes to their personalities and careers. While Kylie is at helm of her own cosmetics empire, Kendall is reigning supreme as an in-demand fashion model.

In spite of their joint fashion line and shared public appearances, Kylie has now revealed that she can't really imagine herself and Kendall ever striking up a friendship if they didn't happen to be related to each other.

Did you miss the 2017 MTV VMAs? Here's everything that went down in 120 seconds...

In a preview for the next episode of Life Of Kylie, the 20-year-old revealed on the E! programme that the pair of them are just too different: “Kendall and I, I don’t think we’d be friends if we weren’t sisters,” she pondered.

Getty

This all comes as Kylie recently revealed that she can't help but compare herself to Kendall and their supermodel pals. "I see Kendall, Bella [Hadid], Hailey [Baldwin]. They’re out here every day, they just put their outfits together, they’re made for this."

"Sometimes I wish I can do what they do. But that’s not me," she admitted.

Getty

This sibling rivalry goes both ways, with Kendall having opened up in the past about how she used to feel envious of how easy Kylie found it to make friends. "I remember crying in my bedroom about the fact that Kylie had so many friends and I didn't," she recalls.

Even though these two might have their differences along the way, we have a sneaky feeling that they'll still always have each others backs no matter what. 

 

 

 

 

