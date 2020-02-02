Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday

It gets more elaborate every year

Monday, February 3, 2020 - 09:43

Kylie Jenner has proved that she’s the Queen of organising birthday parties after throwing a lavish celebration for Stormi’s 2nd birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the headlines last year for throwing a huge bash in honour of her daughter’s first birthday. This year, the Stormi World theme also includes references to massive animations including Frozen and Trolls.

Instagram

The tagline for the event was "2 is better than 1," with the same blow-up version of Stormi’s face welcoming guests to the event.

Cosmopolitan have reported that literal maps were printed out for guests to find their way around the pop-up amusement park.

There were even actors hired to play characters from the Trolls movie, with the Frozen section of the park including ice sculptures, furniture made of ice, and an enchanted forest.

Kylie, Stormi and Travis
View this post on Instagram

Kylie, Stormi and Travis

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

As for the Stormi World area of the event, there were plenty of rides and amusements to keep the children (and adults) entertained. Images from the event show a huge slide decorated with Stormi’s face, a merch store, a claw game, and a ball pit.

In terms of A-list guests, Cardi B joked that daughter Kulture has been making some “rich” friends at the event. The rapper had been unable to attend the party herself, with her sister stepping in for babysitting duties.

The Frozen Room
View this post on Instagram

The Frozen Room

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

“I'm so happy my baby enjoyed herself! Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi! Keep glowing and growing,” she wrote.

Here’s hoping Stormi World will one day be open to the public.

Latest News

James Charles Is Messaging Fans After Leaking His Own Phone Number
Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday
Antigua: 6 Reasons To Book The Caribbean Getaway Of Your Dreams Right Now
Win Tickets To The 2020 BRIT Awards (And After Party!)
Justin Bieber Got A Huge Neck Tattoo And Fans Think There’s A Hidden Meaning
Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her
This YouTuber Admits Faking His Girlfriend’s Death To Gain More Subscribers
Zac Efron Is Reportedly In A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Actor Halston Sage
YUNGBLUD Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020!
Hailey Bieber Reveals The Genetic Disorder That She’s Being Cruelly Trolled About
Ariana Grande Debuted A New Tattoo At The Grammys And We All Missed It
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time
Noah Cyrus And Machine Gun Kelly Spark Dating Rumours With Cosy Pictures
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD Talks Incredible Fanbase, Calming The Thoughts In His Head & More
Tearful Demi Lovato Was Forced To Restart Her Comeback Grammys Performance
Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her During Their Relationship
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - JC Stewart
JC Stewart: “My Dad Still Wants Me To Get A Real Job!”
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Lily Moore
Lily Moore Talks The Inspo Behind ‘In-between’ & More
BTS - Boy With Luv - Music Video
BTS & Halsey's 'Boy With Luv' Named Greatest Video Of The 10s
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Deno
Deno: ‘You Just Got To Keep Breaking The Boundaries’

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld
James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday
Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Slippers Hours After Australian Fire Post
Kylie Jenner Just Debuted A Brand New Lemon Look For 2020
Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged By Fans For Wearing A Real Fox Fur Coat
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Did Travis Scott Just Explain His Break-Up With Kylie Jenner?

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday
James Charles Is Messaging Fans After Leaking His Own Phone Number
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Win Tickets To The 2020 BRIT Awards (And After Party!)
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies
Zac Efron Is Reportedly In A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Actor Halston Sage
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Justin Bieber Got A Huge Neck Tattoo And Fans Think There’s A Hidden Meaning