Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday

Kylie Jenner has proved that she’s the Queen of organising birthday parties after throwing a lavish celebration for Stormi’s 2nd birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the headlines last year for throwing a huge bash in honour of her daughter’s first birthday. This year, the Stormi World theme also includes references to massive animations including Frozen and Trolls.

The tagline for the event was "2 is better than 1," with the same blow-up version of Stormi’s face welcoming guests to the event.

Cosmopolitan have reported that literal maps were printed out for guests to find their way around the pop-up amusement park.

There were even actors hired to play characters from the Trolls movie, with the Frozen section of the park including ice sculptures, furniture made of ice, and an enchanted forest.

As for the Stormi World area of the event, there were plenty of rides and amusements to keep the children (and adults) entertained. Images from the event show a huge slide decorated with Stormi’s face, a merch store, a claw game, and a ball pit.

In terms of A-list guests, Cardi B joked that daughter Kulture has been making some “rich” friends at the event. The rapper had been unable to attend the party herself, with her sister stepping in for babysitting duties.

“I'm so happy my baby enjoyed herself! Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi! Keep glowing and growing,” she wrote.

Here’s hoping Stormi World will one day be open to the public.