Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post



Kylie Jenner has held onto her crown as the highest-paid Instagram user of the year after it’s been revealed that she earns an incredible £1 million for every picture she uploads.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has over 141 million followers on the platform and made headlines earlier this year after her Kylie Cosmetics empire saw her achieve the title of youngest ever self-made billionaire.

The data was collected by HopperHQ.com, who have analysed a series of factors including audience engagement, follower count, and the frequency with which influencers post new content.

According to them, the 21-year-old’s value has increased by 27% in the past twelve months, which puts her in a better position than second-place influencer Ariana Grande - despite the singer having 20 million more followers than her.

The CEO of the company explained: “Over the years social media marketing has only got bigger and with that the money celebrities make has dramatically increased. Kylie Jenner has had an incredible year, so it’s no surprise that she’s topped the list again.

He added: “It’s incredible how much influence these professionals have over their followers, so from a brand's point of view these paid ads are often worth every penny.”

As for Ariana’s place in the ranking, he argued: “With a strong year in the spotlight, the public have followed her through her ups and downs - and it has appeared to have had quite the effect on her Instagram as a result.”

