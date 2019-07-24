Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post

It's not a bad career choice, then?

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 10:19


Kylie Jenner has held onto her crown as the highest-paid Instagram user of the year after it’s been revealed that she earns an incredible £1 million for every picture she uploads.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has over 141 million followers on the platform and made headlines earlier this year after her Kylie Cosmetics empire saw her achieve the title of youngest ever self-made billionaire.

Instagram @kyliejenner

The data was collected by HopperHQ.com, who have analysed a series of factors including audience engagement, follower count, and the frequency with which influencers post new content.

According to them, the 21-year-old’s value has increased by 27% in the past twelve months, which puts her in a better position than second-place influencer Ariana Grande - despite the singer having 20 million more followers than her. 

Getty Images

The CEO of the company explained: “Over the years social media marketing has only got bigger and with that the money celebrities make has dramatically increased. Kylie Jenner has had an incredible year, so it’s no surprise that she’s topped the list again.

He added: “It’s incredible how much influence these professionals have over their followers, so from a brand's point of view these paid ads are often worth every penny.”

Instagram

As for Ariana’s place in the ranking, he argued: “With a strong year in the spotlight, the public have followed her through her ups and downs - and it has appeared to have had quite the effect on her Instagram as a result.”

Congrats Kylie!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post
Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher
MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!
Ariana Grande
2019 VMAs: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations!
Get To Know: Maisie Peters
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot
Did Ashley Benson Just Unveil A Tattoo In Honour Of Girlfriend Cara Delevingne?
KJ Apa Was Spotted 'Kissing And Cuddling’ Co-Star Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party
Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Is Worried That People Only Want To Date Him For Fame
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After Cheating Drama
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in July 2019
Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Bella Thorne and YouTuber Ex Tana Mongeau Are Feuding Online And It’s Messy AF
Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Gossip girl reboot
A Gossip Girl Reboot Is Happening And Here's Everything You NTK
Get To Know Solardo
Get To Know: Solardo

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot
Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After Cheating Drama
Nobody Understands Sofia Richie’s Clapback To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshop
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum

Trending Articles

MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After Cheating Drama
Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher
MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!
KJ Apa Was Spotted 'Kissing And Cuddling’ Co-Star Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together
Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post
Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde
Did Ashley Benson Just Unveil A Tattoo In Honour Of Girlfriend Cara Delevingne?
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Ariana Grande
2019 VMAs: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations!