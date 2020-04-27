Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded

Anyone who follows Kylie Jenner on Instagram will know that she’s been living her best life in lockdown.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been filming a series of iconic uploads from her new house in Los Angeles, which she’s said to have purchased for an incredible $36.5 million.

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting everyone's social calendar, the 22-year-old has taken to creating hilarious TikTok videos with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

The duo recently left the internet shook after uploading a video of themselves twerking to the Tiger King version of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

E! News have claimed that this is the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has twerked on camera, which is naturally a BFD in terms of iconic internet moments.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kylie also posted a slow-motion video of herself applying suncream by her outdoor pool with the caption: “It’s getting hot out here @kylieskin.”

The video has racked up 33 million views, with one person responding: “YOUUUU LOOOK SOOO HOT 🔥🔥” as another called the clip: “the slow motion of my dreams.”

Just this week, Kylie has faced claims that she set-up a paparazzi photoshoot outside her house. Fans claim that she orchestrated the moment in response to some make-up free images that were taken without her knowledge.

Either way, we’d be willing to trade a thousand make-up free shots for one night in her mega-mansion.