Kylie Jenner Wants Everyone To Know She Just Cut Off "All" Her Hair

Could the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star maybe be exaggerating? Potentially.

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 14:06

Kylie Jenner might have gone through every hair colour under the sun but she's now decided that the upkeep on long hair is actually way more effort than it's really worth.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star (and potential future mother) has opted to chop the whole lot off and kept her 30 million Snapchat followers in the loop about the situation. 

It's worth mentioning that Kylie's definition of "all" doesn't totally correspond with the usual meaning, but - on reflection - we can probably forgive her for being a bit dramatic about this one. 

"Cut off all my hair again," the 20-year-old wrote on Snapchat.

Kylie Jenner has undergone a mini-transformation after chopping her hair off. / Snapchat/KylieJenner

Fans couldn't really get a proper glimpse of the new 'do from Kylie's image, but a Snapchat video soon surfaced of BFF Jordyn Woods giving Kylie's trademark black hair the chop.

This all comes amid speculation that Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. While none of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have directly commented on the rumours, multiple sources have come forward to claim that the reports are true.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Forget the bump-hunt, we're actually more desperate to get multiple angles of Kylie's newly sheared hair. 

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos