Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It

Did you expect anything less?

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 13:40

Just incase you needed any more proof that Kylie Jenner could walk outside in a binbag and start a fashion trend, she’s recently been papped looking like an absolute goddess in nothing but her gymwear. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might be at the helm of her own beauty empire, but with each passing day we grow more and more convinced that she should go ahead and drop a world-class sportswear range.

Let's get checking out a bunch of regular guys attempting to apply false lashes...

Heading out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, the 20-year-old pulled on a white sports bra, added some Alexander Wang leggings, and finished up the look with a pair of Yeezy clear plastic mules.

Oh, and we don’t have to tell you that she’s killing it.

Getty

And again.

Getty

This comes as Kylie deleted every single image of daughter Stormi’s face on Instagram. An insider told People that she made the decision after reading a bunch of cruel comments on her recent uploads.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant," the source said. "This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant. After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mum.

happy birthday North & P.. 🖤

happy birthday North & P.. 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The source continued: “She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mum. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place. People have been making nasty comments."

They finished: "Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative. She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

Fingers crossed the legging uploads will continue. We need some fitness inspiration. 

 

 

