Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s 13 Reasons Why Crush Is The Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Heard

Kylie is just like us and we've never been more excited.

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:56

While it’s totally normal and acceptable for us non famous people to watch an entire Netflix series in a weekend and become unhealthily obsessed with the male lead, we didn’t think the likes of Kylie Jenner would ever do the same.

You know, because if you have a millions of pounds and an infinity pool then why would you ever be indoors? 

Check out 13 Reasons Why's Dylan and Katherine reveal what they love most about each other >>>

But it would seem that we’re totally and utterly wrong, because the Life of Kylie star recently admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that 13 Reasons Why is the ‘best TV show to binge’.

’13 Reasons Why of course,' she told Kim and Kourtney when asked what she's loving at the moment. 'Honestly, Clay, mmhmm.'

Like ‘mhmm’ as in she one hundred per cent fancies him just like the rest of us. Alas Kourtney had to admit that while she had heard of the show she hadn’t quite gotten round to watching it yet, and Kim, well she just didn’t react.

So the moral of the story is that even if you have all of the money in the bank, you’re still a human with Netflix desires.

