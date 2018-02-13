Kylie Jenner's $1Million Handbag Room Will Leave You Speechless

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her seriously impressive handbag collection and honestly, we're in awe.

Stormi Webster's mum snapped a quick mirror pic inside her impressive bag closet (and by closet, we mean a wardrobe big enough to rival the chronicles of Narnia).

She's not just queen of handbags, take a look at the video to see all the times Kylie Jenner proved she's the ultimate selfie goddess...

The snap showed off a row of at least 23 Hermes Birkin and Kelly bags, which start at a casual £12,000 each and Ky's collection also boasts Chanel 'Boy Bags' (worth £3,480), a few Dior and Gucci beauties, and more than a dash of Balenciaga bags.

It's looking like the closet, which is pristinely arranged by designer, is worth at least $1mllion. No biggie.

But is it really surprising? Especially given the fact that Kylie is actually the richest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, and is thought to be worth up to $1billion thanks to her massively successful cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics.

There's no knowing how many of the fancy bags Ky actually shelled out for herself though, given that she's likely given freebies from the designers.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Who wouldn't want the actual queen of the world rn to be seen sporting their goods?

Consider us well and truly jel. C'mon Ky, surely you can spare us just one of those Hermes babies!

Now get checking out Olivia Buckland, Sophie Kasaei and Lateysha Grace getting next level deep about relationships in 'That's What She Said'...