Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal

Seed Beauty are allegedly concerned about protecting their "trade secrets"

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 - 10:06

Kylie Jenner’s beauty company is reportedly being sued by Seed Beauty in an effort to protect their trade secrets.

Her brand, King Kylie, has recently signed a huge deal with beauty giant Coty. According to TMZ, Seed Beauty have concerns about the details of this deal as they’ve been working with Kylie since 2016.

can you guess my favorite color
View this post on Instagram

can you guess my favorite color

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Seed Beauty reportedly claim they’ve provided tips to ensure the success of Kylie’s brand. Now that Coty have purchased a $600 million stake in the empire, Seed Beauty are thought to be worried about the protection of their secrets.

According to the site, Seed Beauty are allegedly asking a judge to block Kylie and Coty from cashing in on these secrets. They reportedly claim Kylie’s company hasn’t done enough to ensure this information will remain private.

@thebeautynewby showing some of her Kylie favs 💗🤍 #kyliecollection

This comes days after it was revealed Kim Kardashian had agreed to sell a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty brand to the same company. On June 29th, TMZ claimed the deal was worth $200 million and would result in her brand being valued at around $1 billion.

In a statement on their website, Coty said the deal with Kim would give them “overall responsibility” for developing skin, hair and nail products for KKW Beauty.

Manifest it all ✨ Dreams do come true ✨
View this post on Instagram

Manifest it all ✨ Dreams do come true ✨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In the article, TMZ alleged that Seed Beauty have filed paperwork to stop KKW Beauty from sharing their trade secrets with Coty.

Whatever’s going on behind-the-scenes, we hope more Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty products will be dropping soon.

Latest News

Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
MTV VMA Moon Person
2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Dalton Gomez As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday
Get To Know GRACEY
Get To Know: GRACEY
Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment
Blackpool Illuminations
2020 Blackpool Illuminations Annual Switch-On Goes Virtual With MTV!
Get To Know Joy Club
Get To Know: Joy Club
MTV Asks Aitch At Home
Get Your Fan Questions In For Aitch!
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Lavish New Property
Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat
Charli D’Amelio And Chase Hudson Have Reunited In New TikTok Videos
Skai Jackson Is Using Her Platform To Expose Racist Behaviour Online
Get To Know: Sports Team
Get To Know: Sports Team
Just A Bunch Of Times Kendall Jenner Was The Most Relatable Kardashian
Get To Know Piers James
Get To Know: Piers James
The Most Empowering Moments From The Black Lives Matter Protests

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Kylie Jenner Just Wore A Pair Of $15,000 Designer Jeans In Quarantine
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles
The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Quarantining Together In Palm Springs

Trending Articles

Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
MTV VMA Moon Person
2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch