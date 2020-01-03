Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job

There have been some false stories

Friday, January 17, 2020 - 09:52

Kylie Jenner’s ex assistant has set the record straight on why she really decided to quit the position.

Victoria Villarroel had been working for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for five years before coming to the conclusion that she needed to branch out on her own. Us Weekly later reported that she'd be kickstarting her own influencer career.

Taking to Instagram to shut down false rumours, Victoria said: "You guys! lol don't believe everything you read please! this story is false. I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends. 

“We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago! she’s still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger. now let’s focus our time and energy on other things! a lot of happening in the world right now.”

Kylie shared the post on her Instagram Story alongside the message: "I love u bitch." Despite her decision to step down from the role only making headlines today, Victoria had previously told the Girl Cult podcast that she quit way back in April 2019.

Victoria had climbed her way up through the ranks of intern to personal assistant after she attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) back in 2015. 

The pair went on to become firm friends, with their recent Instagram posts proving that their connection has lasted beyond the length of the actual job.

Brb, just sending our CV to Kylie HQ.

