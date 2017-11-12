Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Fans Are Convinced She Is Engaged

Could there be more reasons for the Kardashians star to celebrate?

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 13:11

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to tease her fans.

For weeks she has been playing with us over her reported pregnancy – taking to social media to pointedly reference blue lip gloss and then pink phone cases seemingly in an effort to hint if she’s expecting a boy or a girl.

Want more pregnancy news? Watch: Reality Star Pregnancies We Didn’t See Coming!

And now she’s got tongues wagging for a whole different reason – fans are convinced she’s engaged.

Over on SnapChat this weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians flashed an impossible to miss ring – apparently on her wedding finger.

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Kylie has been romantically linked to Travis Scott since April – and it was in September that reports first emerged to suggest she was five months pregnant with her first ever child.

She’s been keeping a low profile ever since – but fans are going mad with their theories and now suspect she and Travis could be planning to tie the knot.

SnapChat

Spotting the ring, one fans posed on Twitter: “Anyone else see that diamond @KylieJenner just flashed on her @Snapchat ?? #iskylieengaged #kyliejennerengaged."

While another fan typed: "ok Kylie are you pregnant AND engaged? we need answers @KylieJenner."

