Kylie Jenner's Fans Are Convinced She Is Engaged
Could there be more reasons for the Kardashians star to celebrate?
Kylie Jenner sure knows how to tease her fans.
For weeks she has been playing with us over her reported pregnancy – taking to social media to pointedly reference blue lip gloss and then pink phone cases seemingly in an effort to hint if she’s expecting a boy or a girl.
And now she’s got tongues wagging for a whole different reason – fans are convinced she’s engaged.
Over on SnapChat this weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians flashed an impossible to miss ring – apparently on her wedding finger.
Kylie has been romantically linked to Travis Scott since April – and it was in September that reports first emerged to suggest she was five months pregnant with her first ever child.
She’s been keeping a low profile ever since – but fans are going mad with their theories and now suspect she and Travis could be planning to tie the knot.
Spotting the ring, one fans posed on Twitter: “Anyone else see that diamond @KylieJenner just flashed on her @Snapchat ?? #iskylieengaged #kyliejennerengaged."
While another fan typed: "ok Kylie are you pregnant AND engaged? we need answers @KylieJenner."