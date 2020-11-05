Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s first ever Instagram uploads have been revealed in a TikTok video shared by a fan.

The upload is captioned "Scrolling to the bottom of celeb Instagrams so you don't have to” and includes several images of Kylie taken back in 2011 when she was just 14. In the main image, Kylie is seen wearing a pair of glasses and minimal makeup.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Further uploads include an image of her “late night Starbucks” drink and a meal she once shared with former BFF Jordyn Woods. 

Fans pointed out the difference between her casual uploads of the past compared to her flawless uploads today: “She looks like a normal teenager,” one person wrote, as another said: “wow, she’s changed.”

TikTok

Kylie has previously been open about her decision to undergo lip fillers at a young age. In a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she admitted: “I have temporary lip filler, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do.”

In her 2017 reality show, Life Of Kylie, she discussed an incident from her past that knocked her confidence.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips... I [had] really small lips. It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’"

Instagram/KylieJenner

She added: “I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that... I don't know, it just really affected me. I didn't feel desirable or pretty."

More recently, Kylie told Vogue that becoming a mum has changed her perspective on beauty: "I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me."

Were you following Kylie back in 2011?

