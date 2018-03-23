Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy private, so we sorta feared that she’d keep baby Stormi away from the public eye, too.

We so totally did not need to panic about it though, because Ky has been happily sharing lots of pictures of her daughter with her 106 million Instagram followers - and honestly we can't get enough.

You need to hit play on Stormi's Webster's cutest baby pics so far...

And now the queen of Insta selfies has finally posted a series of snaps with her daughter, making Stormi the new little princess of selfies. And tbh, the pictures of Ky and Stormi together are pretty much making us die of cute.

And if you couldn’t tell from the make-up entrepreneur’s dreamy-looking smile, it sounds like Ky is totally loving the mom life. Her own mum - Kris Jenner - has revealed that Ky was “born” to be a young parent.

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

"[Kylie's] doing really, really great! I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old.

“I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just...when you know, you know,” insisted Kris while speaking at the grand opening of Nassif MD & Associates in Beverly Hills recently.

We can’t wait for more selfies!

WATCH! See all of Stormi's Webster's cutest baby pics so far...