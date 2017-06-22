Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Helping Mum Kris 'Shake Off The Haters' After Her Photoshop Drama

If anyone knows how to deal with comment box critics Kylie Jenner does...

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 16:45

Kylie Jenner’s had plenty of experience dealing with the unpleasant side of social media comments sections, having attracted her fair share of trolls all crying 'photoshop'. 

Now she’s passing on her hard earned wisdom to mum Kris Jenner, after Kris found herself facing a huge backlash for posting a pic promoting a detox tea.

Followers just didn’t believe that Kris hadn’t used photoshop to look this good, and many went to great lengths to point out just why they thought the image was altered

#ad People always ask me how I stay in shape and looking so good. I detox regularly, especially pre-summer. @flattummytea is my this year's summer must-have and uhhh, I feel amazing (go get some today, there’s a 20% off sale on!)

Apparently, Kris is pretty bummed about the whole thing but but Kylie has reportedly given her some easy to follow - albeit a little obvious - advice 

“She’s telling her to mum to shake off the haters because she’s gone through the same stupid thing. Kris’ whole family love that she feels sexy enough to post a picture like that,” an insider has told Hollywood Life.

The moment I realized I matched @kimkardashian @kkwbeauty packaging perfectly. Kim painted the walls in her house to match her packaging for her launch!! #perfectionist #workethic #beautiful #flawless #proudmama dress: @fendi #nudeonnudeonnude

So yeah, just ignore the trolls. It won’t be long before they move on anyway. 

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

