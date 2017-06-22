Kylie Jenner’s Helping Mum Kris 'Shake Off The Haters' After Her Photoshop Drama

Kylie Jenner’s had plenty of experience dealing with the unpleasant side of social media comments sections, having attracted her fair share of trolls all crying 'photoshop'.

Copyright [Getty]

Now she’s passing on her hard earned wisdom to mum Kris Jenner, after Kris found herself facing a huge backlash for posting a pic promoting a detox tea.

Followers just didn’t believe that Kris hadn’t used photoshop to look this good, and many went to great lengths to point out just why they thought the image was altered.

Apparently, Kris is pretty bummed about the whole thing but but Kylie has reportedly given her some easy to follow - albeit a little obvious - advice

“She’s telling her to mum to shake off the haters because she’s gone through the same stupid thing. Kris’ whole family love that she feels sexy enough to post a picture like that,” an insider has told Hollywood Life.

So yeah, just ignore the trolls. It won’t be long before they move on anyway.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Marnie Simpsons tells us all about her new MTV show Single AF