Kylie Jenner's Latest Picture Of Stormi Webster Is The Cutest Yet

While Kylie Jenner kept her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, away from the public eye for about a month it seems she's well and truly ready to show off the fact she is the single cutest baby in the world.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Wednesday with another pic of her baba, and it well and truly melted our hearts.

The one-month-old looked all kinds of snuggly as she snoozed in a knitted pink onesie, but it was her adorable pose that really got us.

Stormi be like: throw your hands up in the air if you're cute AF and you know it.

Ky gave birth on February 1st, and recently gave us a little insight into her pregnancy in the form of an impromptu Twitter Q&A with her fans.

We learned that Kylie developed a craving for Eggo Waffles while Stormi was in her tum, and until she found out the sex, she was pretty much convinced she was having a boy.

One thing is for certain, Stormi came out just perfect.

