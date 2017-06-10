Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

Kylie Jenner has thrilled fans with more abs flashing activity on social media.

Taking to Snapchat at the end of the week, Kyles showed off her incredibly toned abs as she posed for a selfie.

Snapchat

Standing in front of a mirror the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hoisted up her top to show off her toned figure.

And Kylie’s impressive physique didn’t go unnoticed with fans, with one writing on Twitter: “‪@KylieJnner is body goals ,” another tryping: “This body so perfect” – while another, perhaps sarcastically, noted: “Wow! Who would've guessed that @KylieJenner had abs!”

Snapchat

Later Kylie shared a fun image of herself in a car with a bunny filter giving her a cute rabbit nose and ears.

However fans were more impressed – and some confused – as she showed off a bob haircut just hours after having longer extensions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVH9YtCADtl/?taken-by=kyliejenner

“Kylie Jenner just cut her hair into a bob and honestly I want one lmao,” wrote one impressed fan on Twitter.

However another posed: “Still unsure about why Kylie Jenner gets a 4 ft long weave put in her hair just to chop it into a bob EVERY. DAMN. TIME.”