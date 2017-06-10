Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a role model for many

Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 12:48

Kylie Jenner has thrilled fans with more abs flashing activity on social media.

Taking to Snapchat at the end of the week, Kyles showed off her incredibly toned abs as she posed for a selfie.

Snapchat
Standing in front of a mirror the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hoisted up her top to show off her toned figure.

And Kylie’s impressive physique didn’t go unnoticed with fans, with one writing on Twitter: “‪@KylieJnner is body goals ,” another tryping: “This body so perfect” – while another, perhaps sarcastically, noted: “Wow! Who would've guessed that @KylieJenner had abs!”

Snapchat
Later Kylie shared a fun image of herself in a car with a bunny filter giving her a cute rabbit nose and ears.

However fans were more impressed – and some confused – as she showed off a bob haircut just hours after having longer extensions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVH9YtCADtl/?taken-by=kyliejenner

“Kylie Jenner just cut her hair into a bob and honestly I want one lmao,” wrote one impressed fan on Twitter.

However another posed: “Still unsure about why Kylie Jenner gets a 4 ft long weave put in her hair just to chop it into a bob EVERY. DAMN. TIME.”

Latest News

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

WTF Is A Hung Parliament And What Happens Next?

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Little Mix Drop ‘Power’ Music Video But It’s The Cameo From Their Mums We’re Obsessed With

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal UNSEEN Deleted Scenes You WON'T See On TV

The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election

Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

Orange Is The New Black

Let's Go Speed Dating With The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black!

More From Kylie Jenner

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

Khloe Kardashian looks totally different in new no make up selfie
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Looks Totally Different In No Make Up Selfie

Style

Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Taylor Swift Feud And Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Split

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian announced make up collab with a sexy photoshoot
Style

Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Admits ‘This Is Like A Therapy Session’ In New Life Of Kylie Trailer

Accusations Fly That Tyga Was 'Using' Kylie Jenner - Just As Her Romance With Travis Scott Heats Up

Celebrity

We’ve Officially Reached Peak Kylie Jenner As The Trailer For Docu-Series Life Of Kylie Is Unveiled

Style

Is This Flaunt Photoshoot Kylie Jenner's Way Of Hinting She Has Had Surgery?

Style

Kylie Jenner's Been Chilling Out On Instagram In A Thong Because YOLO

Style

Diddy Was Brave Enough To Crop Kendall And Kylie Jenner Out Of This Met Gala Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner reveals her real hair in new Snapchat
Style

Kylie Jenner Reveals What Her Natural Hair Looks Like Without A Single Extension

Trending Articles

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy