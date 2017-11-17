Kylie Jenner’s Naughty And Nice Christmas Eye Shadow Pallets Are What We’re Living For RN

We love Christmas. We love make-up. So we are pretty much living for Kylie Jenner’s new Holiday Collection eye shadow pallets… they are just sooooo super pretty!

There are two pallets to choose from (both available from 22 November), a Naughty and a Nice pallet, because of course Santa knows if you’ve good or bad this year.

Kylie Jenner is the ultimate selfie queen…

Both collections have a good selection of mattes, shimmers and glitter shades with just the most festive names ever like St. Nick, Snowflake, Hot Cider, Ginger Snap, Coal and Blizzard. We're already dreaming of eye looks to create with them.

The Kylie Cosmetics Insta page has also offered up a sneak peek at the the most festive-looking lip gloss of all time, it’s just the most perfect shimmery deep red shade that needs to be on our lips during this Christmas party season.

We are seriously going to throw a major Christmas Day tantrum if we don’t find something from the Holiday Collection in our stocking.

Words: Olivia Cooke

