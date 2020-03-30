Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner

That's a no then?

Monday, March 30, 2020 - 10:11

Kylie Jenner had the perfect reaction when asked if she’d ever forgive a cheating partner.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, and Yris Palmer for a pre-recorded game of "Who's Most Likely To...” on her YouTube channel.

Who’s Most Likely To... with my BFFs

Most of the questions were fairly tame, covering topics such as "most likely to get injured while drunk (Kylie)” and “most likely to have a child next (Kylie or Yris.)

The atmosphere got more serious when the girls had to decide which of them would forgive a cheating partner. They all said “no” in unison, with the group agreeing that “none of them” would take back a two-timer.

That’s when Kylie chimed in with the sassy response: "F**k that. Next question."

YouTube/KylieJenner

This comes months after Travis Scott was forced to deny that he’d cheated on her prior to their 2019 split. At the time, the Astroworld rapper cleared up rumours that he’d been unfaithful during their romance.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u,” he posted on Instagram Stories. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Instagram/TravisScott

The couple are rumoured to be growing closer since their break-up, with E! News reporting: “Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other's company while parenting Stormi."

Despite speculation that they're "officially" back together, it sounds like Kylie and Travis are taking things slowly for now.

 

 

Latest News

Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
Dylan Sprouse Reveals His Relatable Quarantine Routine With Barbara Palvin
Hailee Steinfeld’s Awkward Reaction When Niall Horan Played During Her Livestream
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home
Madison Beer Calls Out ‘Big Creators’ Who Aren’t Practising Social-Distancing
The Details On Ariana Grande’s Rumoured Romance With A Real Estate Agent
Get To Know: Bree Runway
Get To Know: Bree Runway
Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
Kendall Jenner Responds To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Not Self-Isolating Properly
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
James Charles And Jeffree Star Have Seemingly Ended Their Dramatic Feud
Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld

Trending Articles

Hailee Steinfeld’s Awkward Reaction When Niall Horan Played During Her Livestream
Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Dylan Sprouse Reveals His Relatable Quarantine Routine With Barbara Palvin
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation