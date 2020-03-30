Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner

Kylie Jenner had the perfect reaction when asked if she’d ever forgive a cheating partner.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, and Yris Palmer for a pre-recorded game of "Who's Most Likely To...” on her YouTube channel.

Most of the questions were fairly tame, covering topics such as "most likely to get injured while drunk (Kylie)” and “most likely to have a child next (Kylie or Yris.)

The atmosphere got more serious when the girls had to decide which of them would forgive a cheating partner. They all said “no” in unison, with the group agreeing that “none of them” would take back a two-timer.

That’s when Kylie chimed in with the sassy response: "F**k that. Next question."

YouTube/KylieJenner

This comes months after Travis Scott was forced to deny that he’d cheated on her prior to their 2019 split. At the time, the Astroworld rapper cleared up rumours that he’d been unfaithful during their romance.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u,” he posted on Instagram Stories. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Instagram/TravisScott

The couple are rumoured to be growing closer since their break-up, with E! News reporting: “Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other's company while parenting Stormi."

Despite speculation that they're "officially" back together, it sounds like Kylie and Travis are taking things slowly for now.