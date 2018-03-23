Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Unreal Living Room But Is It Babyproofed?

Now we're not doubting Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's impeccable parenting skills, but we couldn't help but notice the lack of baby proofing going on in Ky's living room.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a sneak peek inside her humble abode, and it looks like the whole thing cost more than we'll ever earn in our lifetime.

Taking to Snapchat, the Kylie Cosmetics queen showed off her luxurious living quarters, complete with a glass coffee table that's filled with some pretty gold detailing (a potential eye-catcher for little Stormi).

The main feature of the room is the rock-solid open fireplace, and while it's absolutely gorge, it looks pretty hazardous.

We reckon the white sofas and carpet are ready for some mucky handprints too.

Obviously, this is Kylie Jenner we're talking about here, so she probably has at least 47 totally baby-proofed rooms elsewhere in the gaff.

While we've still got a while to go before Stormi starts storming around the place on all fours anyway, we can probably safely assume that this room is a toddler-free zone.

Now come on Kylie, we're dying to see the baby-friendly rooms too! MTV Cribs anyone?

