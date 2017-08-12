Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

Kylie Jenner’s solo reality TV show is reportedly undergoing some adjustments to make it less dull

Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 17:03

We never thought anyone would think that Kylie Jenner’s life is boring. Like hello, she’s literally living most people’s dream life. 

Copyright [Getty]

But after the reaction from fans and critics, the whole Kardashian empire is now reportedly in panic mode because the show has been branded boring. 

“The show was a disaster – no-one liked it. The whole family is panicking and the rest of the series is now being re-cut to make it more exciting,” an insider has told The Sun.

Copyright [Getty]

“Everyone’s worried that Kylie’s life isn’t exciting enough for viewers who want drama and fighting. They want to include more footage of her sister, Kim, as they think people will tune in to watch then,” the source adds. 

More Kim! Probably not what Kylie wants to hear. 

Publicly at least Kylie’s momager, Kris Jenner, seems happy with the performance of the show. She’s posted on social media about how well Life Of Kylie performed in the ratings. 

Kylie has retweeted the message, in a not-so-subtle attempt to silence those people trying to throw shade. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

Obsessed with Celebrity Big Brother? Check out these shocking facts about all the housemates

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she&#039;s giving up gin!

Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Calvin Harris 2017

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage

Louisa Johnson Reveals Dream Hip-Hop Collaboration For Debut Album, Coming "Soon"

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Becca D&#039;s DEADLY x MTV At Strawberries &amp; Creem Festival 2017

Becca Dudley Grills Shaggy, Wiley & More As She Takes DEADLY To Strawberries & Creem Festival

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

Celebrity

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Is Donating A Portion Of Her Lip Kit Proceeds To Cancer Research

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Is Already On Track To Becoming A Billionaire

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Admits She's Jealous Of Sister Kendall And Their Supermodel Pals

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Admits She Feels Serious ‘Pressure’ Trying To Take A Perfect Selfie

Kylie Jenner admits she feels like an outsider because she can&#039;t always relate to people
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Reveals She Feels Like An Outcast And Struggles To Relate To People

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

Kylie Jenner and Keke Palmer
Celebrity

Keke Palmer Reckons Kylie Jenner Got Famous For Being Someone She's Not

Charli XCX Teases the Idea of a Girls Video with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and More

Style

Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner&#039;s Snapchat gets hacked and threatens nudes.
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Hacker Threatens To Leak Nudes

Trending Articles

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

TV Shows

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote
Celebrity

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'