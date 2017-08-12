Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

We never thought anyone would think that Kylie Jenner’s life is boring. Like hello, she’s literally living most people’s dream life.

But after the reaction from fans and critics, the whole Kardashian empire is now reportedly in panic mode because the show has been branded boring.

“The show was a disaster – no-one liked it. The whole family is panicking and the rest of the series is now being re-cut to make it more exciting,” an insider has told The Sun.

“Everyone’s worried that Kylie’s life isn’t exciting enough for viewers who want drama and fighting. They want to include more footage of her sister, Kim, as they think people will tune in to watch then,” the source adds.

More Kim! Probably not what Kylie wants to hear.

Now THIS is the kind of email I love to read from our network on a Friday afternoon!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BkVZI4mqaX — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 12, 2017

Publicly at least Kylie’s momager, Kris Jenner, seems happy with the performance of the show. She’s posted on social media about how well Life Of Kylie performed in the ratings.

Kylie has retweeted the message, in a not-so-subtle attempt to silence those people trying to throw shade.

Words: Olivia Cooke

