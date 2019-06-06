Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Accused of Not Actually Being Vegan

Kylie Jenner can't catch a break, can she?

The self-made billionaire has faced a lot of criticism in the past few months for just about everything she's doing and the launch of her first-ever skincare line, Kylie Skin, has been no different.

Kylie Skin was both announced and launched last month with six initial prooducts leading the way. Despite only six products being on offer, one of them caused a stir online for containing walnut shells.

The Walnut Face Scrub caused controversy because crushed walnuts can be very aggressive on sensitive skin, which went against the brand's mission statement of being "suitable for all skin types".

Now, the same mission statement has nearly gotten Kylie into trouble again. In the original announcement, Jenner said: "Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free".

For one of the world's youngest billionaires who already runs her own $600 million-making make-up business, we cannot imagine that Kylie would make such bold claims if they weren't triple-checked over with the help of experts and lawyers.

Fans didn't share the same faith, however, as they accused the brand of lying about its ethical stance. A big part of veganism is having to look closely at ingredients to check each and every one, due to the mass number of ingredients that are derived from animals.

One stated that the Vanilla Milk Toner was made with the shark-sourced squalene oil, although the ingredient list actually shows the all-natural squalane. Another called out the use of 3-Hydroxyacetophenone (try saying that three times) in multiple products but, in fact, they contain the vegan-friendly Hydroxyacetophenone.

Lastly, some thought that Kylie Skin made use one of the most common ingredients on vegan watch lists: glycerine. Again, this was another oversight as the ingredients state glycerin (drop the 'e'), which is totally vegan.

It may have been genuine concern that the brand wasn't completely honest, however it's maybe best to double check before making accusations. Kylie ain't no liar!