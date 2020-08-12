Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers

Michael Costello has criticised Kylie Jenner for only tagging high-end fashion designers in her Instagram posts.

Michael commented on a recent picture of Kylie wearing a Balmain dress designed by Olivier Rousteing. In the caption to the post, Kylie had praised Oliver for creating the look and described it as “the most perfect bday dress.”

In a comment beneath the snap, Michael called her out for failing to publicly recognise many other lesser-known designers who could do with her support.

“Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress. And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag, mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid,” he wrote.

Instagram

“It’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones.”

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Michael said he’s “tired of a few privileged celebrities and influencers who will never pay for their pieces and always expects my team to drop all our current projects and make something magical for them last minute.”

In the same post, he praised a selection of famous faces who have supported his work in the past, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga.

Just last month, Kylie was accused of “refusing” to give credit to a black-owned label called Loundbrand Studios on Instagram. She denied these claims and later altered her upload by tagging the brand in her image.