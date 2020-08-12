Kylie Jenner

Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers

He’s called out “privileged” celebs who refuse to tag on social media

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 09:44

Michael Costello has criticised Kylie Jenner for only tagging high-end fashion designers in her Instagram posts.

Michael commented on a recent picture of Kylie wearing a Balmain dress designed by Olivier Rousteing. In the caption to the post, Kylie had praised Oliver for creating the look and described it as “the most perfect bday dress.”

thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress 🧡🌴

In a comment beneath the snap, Michael called her out for failing to publicly recognise many other lesser-known designers who could do with her support. 

“Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress. And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag, mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid,” he wrote.

“It’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones.”

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Michael said he’s “tired of a few privileged celebrities and influencers who will never pay for their pieces and always expects my team to drop all our current projects and make something magical for them last minute.”

All I have to say is... Treat people how you want to be treated, don’t forget those who helped you on your way up, and ALWAYS GIVE CREDIT where credit is due. I am tired of a few privileged celebrities and influencers who will never pay for their pieces and always expects my team to drop all our current projects and make something magical for them last minute... for free, for “exposure”. The best part? These celebs and influencers don’t even wear the piece, tag, credit or mention the designer... so what is it all for?! There are tons of talented designers in Los Angeles who deserve recognition. Their art deserves to be credited, tagged and mentioned! If you bought something from me, I would never ask for any “exposure” in return. But these privileged celebrities never pay. They don’t tag or mention either... unless you are a huge fashion brand who pays them. Thankfully, I never forgot where I came from or who those people were who helped me get here. I am extremely grateful and thankful for all of you who believe in me. So tell me to Stf or have several seats , unfollow or drag me to hell for speaking on something that really effects me. Oh btw comments are left on .
In the same post, he praised a selection of famous faces who have supported his work in the past, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga.

Just last month, Kylie was accused of “refusing” to give credit to a black-owned label called Loundbrand Studios on Instagram. She denied these claims and later altered her upload by tagging the brand in her image.

