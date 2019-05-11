People Are Dragging Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line For Including This Ingredient

People already have their doubts about Kylie Jenner’s upcoming skincare line after pointing out that one of the ingredients in her face scrub has the potential to do more harm than good.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is all set to launch Kylie Skin on May 22nd, with the highly anticipated collection including products like face wash, toner, serum, eye cream, and moisturiser.

Despite the 21-year-old claiming that her face scrub will be “gentle yet very effective”, a bunch of beauty fanatics have pointed out that the powdered walnuts incorporated in the product can be quite aggressive on sensitive skin.

Their concern is that the crushed walnuts will cause micro-tears on the surface of the skin and irritate inflamed pores: "Kylie Jenner has access to the best dermatologists and esthetician’s in the world yet she releases a...walnut...face....scrub.... yikes,” one person wrote.

Another stated: “Well this is horrifying. A foaming face wash and a walnut scrub?! Tragic to think that millions of girls will buy this trash and destroy their skin barriers."

As a third said: “Walnut shells are way too rough an exfoliant for the face. As are any plastic beads. You shouldn’t be using ANY kind of manual scrub on the face as often as she’s promoting in this video. That’s for other areas of the body.”

Kylie has already insisted that uses this scrub three times a week, so it’s clearly hitting the right spot for her. The rest of us can make our own minds up when it becomes available to purchase at the end of the month.