Kylie Jenner

People Aren’t Happy About Forbes Describing Kylie Jenner As A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire

Even Dictionary.com has waded into the debate and the results aren't pretty.

Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 10:27


Not everyone is too thrilled by Kylie Jenner’s recent Forbes cover after the magazine played fast and loose with the term “self-made” while praising the success of her Kylie Cosmetics make-up empire.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has obviously had a pretty unusual upbringing and hasn’t exactly sprung up out of nowhere to be sitting on a casual $900million in the bank. 

The cover that has everyone on in the internet up in arms declared: “At 21, she's set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Welcome to the era of extreme fame leverage."

While her business acumen has clearly had a huge impact on the success of her brand, some people have pointed out that to describe her as “self-made” is an insult to people who really *have* had to work their way up from nothing.

Even Dictionary.com has waded into the debate, throwing a bit of shade in the 20-year-old’s direction: “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

Another fan responded: “Calling Kylie Jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it,” while someone else said: “For f*** sake, if you start the 40-yard dash on the 39-yard line, you are NOT self-made.”

'“Self-made”? Really? It’s easy to become a billionaire when you’re parents are millionaires...It’s called generational wealth + nepotism. Try Oprah Winfrey, who was raised on a small Mississippi farm by her grandmother,” another person added.

Regardless of the discussion around the term, Kylie is set to usurp Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest-ever self-made billionaire when she eventually crosses the $1 billion point.

 

