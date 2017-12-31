Kylie Jenner

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott

The rapper is said to have called time on their eight-month relationship over Christmas.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 11:32

Kylie Jenner is facing reports that she and boyfriend Travis Scott have called time on their eight-month relationship just weeks before she’s rumoured to give birth to their first child.

According to US sources, it was the rapper who initiated the break-up. Radar Online report that the split went down over Christmas when Travis informed Kylie that he was officially “done” with their romance. 

The insider insists that Travis still has every intention of being around for their unborn child: “He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he’s done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they’re not compatible as a couple.

"Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming."

The same source has claimed that Kylie is “refusing to admit that it’s over” and is begging Travis to “stick around” and give their relationship another shot.  

This all comes after the pair were spotted snuggling up together at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, which means that the break-up - if true - must have gone down at some point in the last few days.

Of course, until we hear anything from Kylie or Travis directly, these rumours should all be taken with a pinch of salt. Fingers-crossed these two manage to work out whatever situation they’re going through right now. 

