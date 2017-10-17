Kylie Jenner

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Noticeably Absent From Kardashian Christmas Special Group Pics

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the clan are all present... but where is Kylie Jenner?

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 10:10

Any Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan knows that Christmas is a pretty big to-do in that family, but reportedly pregnant Kylie Jenner was nowhere to be seen on Monday as they filmed a special episode for the festive period.

Momager Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a snap of the festivities along with her daughters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian (who is also thought to be expecting).

Gutted Kylie isn't in this snap? Don't panic, just get checking out every time she proved she's the QUEEN of selfies...

But while all Ky's sisters were present, as well as her nephew Reign Disick and niece North West, it looks like Kylie chose to sit this one out.

Kris captioned the snap: "Oh no big deal...just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited."

Instagram/KrisJenner

We can't think why the babe would want to miss out on the activities, especially given that former Olympic figure skating champion Nancy Kerrigan as well as Santa and his elves were also in on the good times.

Needless to say, fans were quick to notice the makeup-moguls absence and many took to the comments to ask the burning question: "Where's Kylie?"

Copyright [Instagram]

"Hmmmm Kylie is missing," noted one Sherlock as another chimed in: "Conspiracy maybe Kylie isn't there because she doesn't want to show her BABY BUMP."

Can you imagine?

The 20-year-old babe is still yet to confirm whether or not she is actually expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, 25, but speculation about her 'pregnancy' has been going into overdrive and her latest no-show will no doubt increase suspicions.

Instagram/KylieJenner

To be honest, we can't say for sure why Kylie wasn't there, but it certainly looked like a lot of fun.

