Kylie Jenner

Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion

“Ayo, my best friend’s rich check”

Monday, May 4, 2020 - 10:17

Fans have been given a glimpse inside Kylie Jenner’s $36.5 million mansion in California.

Stassie Karanikolaou took to TikTok to share what the interior of her BFF’s new pad really looks like. She began the video by saying: “Ayo, my best friend’s rich check,” before taking followers on a quick tour around the 15,000-square-foot property.

The camera panned to a fully-furnished living room, a cabana pool area, and a huge car garage. Stassie even shared a close-up look at Kylie’s extensive car collection, including her white Bugatti Chiron – which retails for $3 million.

Kylie’s black Ferrari with winged doors and red leather interior also got a special shout-out, alongside her cream Rolls Royce, her red Lamborghini, and her black Lamborghini Urus. 

Stassie is currently isolating with Kylie, Travis Scott, and Stormi inside the property. The duo have published a series of hilarious TikTok videos, including a recreation of several iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians scenes.

As for the property itself, the house is situated on the Mapleton Drive estate, which is just down the round from the iconic Playboy mansion. The building contains seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and an enormous kitchen space.

taco tuesday

Kylie’s new house also boasts a single-story home built last year, a guesthouse, a basketball court and a stunning outdoor space with a pool, fire pit and projection screen for Stormi’s film nights.

With Forbes listing her net worth at $1 billion, it’s no surprise that Kylie is living in luxury.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

