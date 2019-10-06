Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner

Stassie Karanikolaou has opened up about what it’s like being BFFs with Kylie Jenner and has even made a few comments about why they’re constantly twinning on Instagram.

The influencer gave an interview to Us Weekly where she discussed their close connection: “We’re twins till the day we die. We love twinning. It’s really fun for us. We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good!

Adding that their decision to get matching eye surgery was just one example of their shared energy, she said: “It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like.”

Even their shoe collection has doubled in size recently: “We have the same size foot. Our foot size has actually grown together.…Over the past year we both have gone up half a size. It’s random and weird!”

This comes as Stassie has announced the launch of her very own swimwear collection. She told People Magazine: “I’m very picky with my swimwear and the designs that I think are flattering.

Arguing that she wants her line to be accessible to everyone, she said: “For the line, I was very particular with how everything fit and designed it to be flattering on every body type, not just mine. I wanted everyone to feel and look good in it.”

How long until she and Kylie collaborate on a cosmetics line?