Kylie Jenner

Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner

That's why they're constantly twinning online

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 - 10:12

Stassie Karanikolaou has opened up about what it’s like being BFFs with Kylie Jenner and has even made a few comments about why they’re constantly twinning on Instagram.

The influencer gave an interview to Us Weekly where she discussed their close connection: “We’re twins till the day we die. We love twinning. It’s really fun for us. We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good!

stas said I’m having a playboy party.. pull up 🐰🖤

Adding that their decision to get matching eye surgery was just one example of their shared energy, she said: “It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like.”

Even their shoe collection has doubled in size recently: “We have the same size foot. Our foot size has actually grown together.…Over the past year we both have gone up half a size. It’s random and weird!”

double the trouble💋
View this post on Instagram

double the trouble💋

A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on

This comes as Stassie has announced the launch of her very own swimwear collection. She told People Magazine: “I’m very picky with my swimwear and the designs that I think are flattering.

Arguing that she wants her line to be accessible to everyone, she said: “For the line, I was very particular with how everything fit and designed it to be flattering on every body type, not just mine. I wanted everyone to feel and look good in it.”

we got lasik and threw a party to celebrate our sight👁 .. missing my twin @kyliejenner

How long until she and Kylie collaborate on a cosmetics line?

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner
Kristen Stewart Just Revealed She Wanted To Marry Robert Pattinson At One Point
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus In Candid Personal Essay
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
MTV Breaks: How We Help YOU Break Into Creative Industries
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post

More From Kylie Jenner

Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pregnancy Bump In Previously Unseen Photos
Kylie Jenner And Drake Spark Dating Rumours At His 33rd Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Reportedly “Having Conversations” About Reuniting
Kylie Jenner 'Can't Wait' To Have More Babies After Travis Scott Split
Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?
Kylie Jenner Announces Cosmetics Collaboration With French Luxury Brand Balmain
Kylie Jenner Perfectly Shut Down Rumours That She And Travis Scott Are Breaking Up
Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life

Trending Articles

Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner
My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!
Kristen Stewart Just Revealed She Wanted To Marry Robert Pattinson At One Point
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group