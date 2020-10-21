Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection

Stormi Webster has given her seal of approval to Kylie Jenner’s upcoming leopard print themed cosmetics collection.

In an Instagram Story, Kylie gave fans a demonstration on how to use the Wild Thing products. Two-year-old Stormi could be heard in the background of the video, saying: “That looks good, Mummy!”

The collection itself consists of matte liquid lipstick and liner, a pressed powder palette, lashes, pressed highlighter, and a new lipgloss set. The products are all cat themed, with names including Rawr, Cool Cat, and Bad Kitty.

Kylie recently teased the collection on Instagram, writing: “obsessed with the new @kyliecosmetics palette these colors & formulas are everythingggg. i’ve been using this every day i couldn’t wait to share. launching on the 26th.”

A second post reads: “WILD THING My brand new @kyliecosmetics collection launches on the 26th!!!!!!! been waiting too long for this one! i’m so excited it’s finally here!!! stay tuned later today on my stories for the REVEAL"

Fans are already loving the bronze and nude colours in the collection, with one person responding: “YOU LOOK SOO GOOOD” as someone else added: “MA’AM FINALLY”

Kylie has recently undergone a new blonde transformation amid rumours she and Travis Scott might be giving their relationship another chance.

An insider opened up about their connection to Us Weekly: “Kylie and Travis are co-parenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy.'

Will you be ordering Kylie’s collection?