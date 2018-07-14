The 7 Richest Child Stars

It’s official: Kylie Jenner is now (almost) a billionaire.

This week it was revealed that the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan is worth $900 million, making us all feel much worse about our lives and bank accounts.

She’s certainly not the first in the world but she’s about to become the youngest billionaire which is a pretty big feat at just 21 years old.

Being born into a family of multi-millionaires probably doesn’t hurt your chances of this happening but there’s no discrediting her hard work or any other young famous person who have made some serious coin.

Movie stars, pop stars, models, we’ve watched plenty of child stars grow up in front of our eyes and earning massive amounts of money.

Who’s the richest of them all? Let’s find out...

[Getty]

Demi Lovato rose to fame among the squad of Disney and Nickelodeon stars in the middle of the 2000s, along with the Jonas Brothers and more. Since starting in Camp Rock, the ‘Solo’ singer has released five albums and become one of the biggest artists in the world. It might not be an easy job but the pay isn’t half bad, with her net worth said to be $33 million. Sheesh!

Getty Images

Another Disney alum, Miley Cyrus is one of the biggest child stars in history. Daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, the superstar out-earned her dad by the time she was 16 thanks to her role as Hannah Montana. She released several albums and toured the world to promote the tv show, before going on to release music under her own name and break every record under the sun. She’s said to have earned an insane $360 million over her entire career, with a net worth of $200 million just now.

Justin Bieber

Copyright [Getty]

Ah, the Biebs. The first proper superstar to be discovered on the internet, Justin Bieber has went from covering songs on YouTube to being one the biggest pop stars on the planet. Between touring, perfumes, merchandise and releasing some of the biggest selling songs of the past decade, he’s now worth $265 million. Not too shabby.

Getty

Selena Gomez is another one. The superstar is now the followed person on Instagram but it hasn’t taken long at all. She started out on Wizards Of Waverly Place on Disney and quickly launched a singing career that has only gotten bigger and better as the years have went on. Her last album Revival was her most successful yet thanks to the singles ‘Hands To Myself’ and ‘Good For You’, and she can make millions from a single Instagram post. Thanks to all of this, she’s worth $50 million. Wow!

Ariana Grande might be dominating the charts now but she started out on tv as well. After performing on Broadway as a child she moved on to Nickelodeon before launching her music career. Now four albums deep, she’s an established touring force and has a range of products from perfumes to clothes, meaning she’s earning crazy money every day. Right now she’s said to be worth $45 million and we think that number will only multiply in the next few years.

Olsen Twins

Without a doubt the richest child stars of all time, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are incredibly wealthy. The business moguls and fashion designers became famous as stars of Full House in the 90s and then had a series of films that were accompanied by a whole brand, selling dolls, clothes, shoes, everything you can think of. The sisters have earned over a billion (with a B!) dollars between them in their lifetime, and now reportedly have a net worth of $300 million.