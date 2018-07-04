Kylie Jenner

The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection

The KUWTK star may have gone a bit overboard with her daughter's wardrobe.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 13:43

Just incase anyone needed further proof that Kylie Jenner is obscenely rich, she’s now shared footage of her five-month-old daughter’s extensive designer shoe collection. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat to give fans a glimpse of Stormi Webster’s range of footwear options, with reports estimating that the collection is worth around £16,000.

Let's get checking out a bunch of Stormi's cutest baby pictures to date...

A quick glimpse of the rack shows a pair of £750 Giuseppe Zanotti's, some £200 Gucci flats, a pair of £38 Nike Air Force 1's, and multiple other shoes that the baby will literally grow out of in a month's time.

In the video, the 20-year-old mum said: “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers. Her dad gave her loads of vintage shoes so I'm about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute."

Snapchat/KylieJenner

This comes as an insider told The Sun that she’s deleted all images of Stormi after people began trolling her daughter’s looks: “There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

“It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her. Some people have commented saying it’s all Kylie’s fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media.”

Instagram/KylieJenner

While Kylie has recently shared a couple of shots of Stormi, it’s probably no bad idea to put some measures in place regarding her safety. Now, what do you think of that shoe rack?

Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.

Latest News

The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection
Years &amp; Years - If You&#039;re Over Me - Music Video
Years & Years Talk ‘If You’re Over Me’ Sexy Choreo & Cliffhangers In MTV Laid Bare
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Reason Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Have Been Hit With Split Rumours
The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
Ella Mai&#039;s &#039;Boo&#039;d Up&#039; (Remix) (Ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Quavo)
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin
Samira and Eyal from Love Island
Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa
Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors
6 Reasons This Miami Hideaway Is The Hotspot To Visit This Summer
Years & Years talk Palo Santo, Memes, Exes And Judi Dench in MTV Exclusive Interview
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel

More From Kylie Jenner

The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection
Kylie Jenner gushes over baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
7 Times Celeb Couples Got Matching Tattoos
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In
From Kylie Jenner To Beyoncé: 8 Celebs Who Forgave Their Other Halves After A Cheating Scandal
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Kylie Jenner Causes Jaws To Drop With Her Post-baby Abs
Kylie Jenner and Stormi
You Won't Believe How Much Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi's Gucci Baby Carrier

Trending Articles

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel