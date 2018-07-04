The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection

Just incase anyone needed further proof that Kylie Jenner is obscenely rich, she’s now shared footage of her five-month-old daughter’s extensive designer shoe collection.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat to give fans a glimpse of Stormi Webster’s range of footwear options, with reports estimating that the collection is worth around £16,000.

Let's get checking out a bunch of Stormi's cutest baby pictures to date...

A quick glimpse of the rack shows a pair of £750 Giuseppe Zanotti's, some £200 Gucci flats, a pair of £38 Nike Air Force 1's, and multiple other shoes that the baby will literally grow out of in a month's time.

In the video, the 20-year-old mum said: “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers. Her dad gave her loads of vintage shoes so I'm about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute."

Snapchat/KylieJenner

This comes as an insider told The Sun that she’s deleted all images of Stormi after people began trolling her daughter’s looks: “There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

“It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her. Some people have commented saying it’s all Kylie’s fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media.”

Instagram/KylieJenner

While Kylie has recently shared a couple of shots of Stormi, it’s probably no bad idea to put some measures in place regarding her safety. Now, what do you think of that shoe rack?

Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.