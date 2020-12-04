Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian Family Release Part Two Of Their FaceTime Prank Trolling Celebrity Friends

James Charles, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jaden Smith are all targets

Friday, December 4, 2020

The Kardashian-Jenner family have released the second part of their FaceTime prank that shows them randomly calling a handful of their celebrity friends.

The latest clip shows the extended gang targeting James Charles, Jennifer Lawrence, Jaden Smith, David Dobrik, Tyler, the Creator and many more famous faces. The prank features the entire family sitting in silence and staring at the camera.

PART 2 🤣| | with Music original sound - Kylie Jenner

James Charles picks up the phone in his face mask, answering: “What is going on?” as David Dobrik has the iconic reaction of: “That’s f***ing ridiculous.” 

They’ve both joked about their confusion in the comments of Kylie Jenner’s TikTok upload. James wrote: “I thought I was about to get sued,” as David said: “I thought I was being recruited.”

TikTok/KylieJenner

The video also features Jennifer Lawrence’s response of: “I had to make sure it was real… what’s happening?” while Tyler, the Creator looks baffled and says: “Can you see me?”

Fans and friends of the family are loving the upload, with one person writing: “Jennifer Lawrence being genuinely shocked to get a call from you is the best thing ever,” as another said: “Why was tyler acting like this is the first time he’s used facetime?”

TikTok/KylieJenner

A third fan wrote: “YOU CAN JUST CASUALLY CALL JADEN? Ima cry”

It sounds like there might be a third part to this saga, with Kourtney writing the message: “It’s never ending… beware friends” beneath the upload.

TikTok/KylieJenner

Who are you hoping will be pranked next?

