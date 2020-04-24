The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price



The Kardashian-Jenner clan are selling their old clothes online at costs way above the usual retail price.

The entire family launched a website called Kardashian Kloset last October, which gives fans the opportunity to purchase some of their old outfits. At the time, the gang stated that their website would promote “sustainability” through the re-use of their designer gear.

MailOnline have since done a bit of research regarding the price of the items that are featured on the store. The publication claims that many items are going for double their usual price, with some items being sold at a mark-up nine times higher than other outlets.

For instance, Kim is selling a Celine brown python blazer for $3,000, even though the exact same blazer usually retails for $380 at other stores.

It’s not too surprising that items worn by the Kardashian-Jenner family are considered more valuable than items bought off the peg. Even so, the website doesn’t make any reference to a portion of the money being donated to charity.

Several of the items on the page are made out of animal products, including handbags made from alligator and crocodile skin, and fur coats made from lynx, fox, mink, sable and rare rabbit.

MailOnline have pointed out that plenty of the outfits have been discounted to encourage fans to open their wallets. As it stands, Kris has the largest number of items on the store, with over 340 products available to purchase.

