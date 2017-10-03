The New Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Fall Range Has Just Launched And It’s To Die For

It’s basically a life changing event whenever Kylie Jenner releases a new range of products through her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

So of course there’s major excitement for her new Fall collection (Fall being American speak for Autumn, but of course you knew that), which has been released just hours ago.

So yeah, we pretty much want everything, tbh. Every single shade in her new Purple Pallet is to die for. And we’re lusting after the five new lip kit colours, which are called Butternut, Wicked, Hazel, Autumn and Libra.

In fact, we don’t think we can show our lips in public this autumn unless they are coated a colour that actually matches the season.

Plus, the Ultra Glows are back and just perfect for completing any party look. They. Will. Be. Ours!

Kylie’s even shared a short clip of a make-up tutorial on Instagram showing how best to use the Purple Pallet, and it really is the perfect go-to night-time eye look for right now.

Words: Olivia Cooke

