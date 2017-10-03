Kylie Jenner

The New Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Fall Range Has Just Launched And It’s To Die For

It’s all about purple this autumn

Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 17:16

It’s basically a life changing event whenever Kylie Jenner releases a new range of products through her Kylie Cosmetics brand. 

Copyright [Getty]

So of course there’s major excitement for her new Fall collection (Fall being American speak for Autumn, but of course you knew that), which has been released just hours ago.

So yeah, we pretty much want everything, tbh. Every single shade in her new Purple Pallet is to die for. And we’re lusting after the five new lip kit colours, which are called Butternut, Wicked, Hazel, Autumn and Libra.

We're live!! KylieCosmetics.com 💜🍂 #FallCollection

We're live!! KylieCosmetics.com 💜🍂 #FallCollection

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

In fact, we don’t think we can show our lips in public this autumn unless they are coated a colour that actually matches the season. 

Plus, the Ultra Glows are back and just perfect for completing any party look. They. Will. Be. Ours! 

See the full Purple Palette tutorial on the Kylie Cosmetics YouTube!!! @makeupbyariel 💜 @kyliecosmetics

Kylie’s even shared a short clip of a make-up tutorial on Instagram showing how best to use the Purple Pallet, and it really is the perfect go-to night-time eye look for right now. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Kylie Jenner is the queen of selfies... 

Latest News

Kylie Jenner&#039;s new Fall make up collection has arrived

The New Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Fall Range Has Just Launched And It’s To Die For

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Jemma Lucy has a go at Katie Price after Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes accuses her of sending threatening voicemail

Jemma Lucy Gets Involved In Chris Hughes' Text Row With Katie Price 

Sophie Kasaei admits she&#039;s struggling with her weight while filming Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals She’s Struggling With Her Weight While Filming Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei can&#039;t deal with Geordie Shore hangovers now

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson’s Being ‘Really Needy’ While She’s Away From Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Post Malone

Post Malone and 21 Savage Score Their First UK Number 1 Single

Jemma Lucy Vs Katie Price: A Complete History Of Their Brutal Feud

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

New Music Round-Up: Kelela, Charlie Puth, P!nk and More...

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Just Announced A Massive UK Tour

18 IRL Couples Who Fell In Love On Our Fave Teen Shows

10 Housemates You’re 100% Guaranteed To Meet At Uni

Camila Cabello performing at The TODAY Show

Camila Cabello Says Her Debut Album Is "80% Done"

Jemma Lucy Ditches Underwear And Risks Awkward Run-In With Kem Cetinay Following Amber Davies Party Beef

Sam Smith Announces Second Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #2!

Tyrese Gibson Goes In On The Rock For Making The Fast And Furious Franchise 'All About Him'

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner&#039;s new Fall make up collection has arrived
Style

The New Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Fall Range Has Just Launched And It’s To Die For

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Seek Justice’ After Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner File Lawsuit

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Suing Black Chyna For 'Trying To Strangle Him' At Kylie Jenner's House

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Celebrity

All The Times Kylie Jenner Proved She's The Queen Of Selfies

Kylie Jenner

Times Kylie Jenner Proved She's The Queen Of Selfies

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Jemma Lucy Vows To Cover Her Katie Price Tribute Tattoo As She Ruthlessly Slates Her

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Jemma Lucy has a go at Katie Price after Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes accuses her of sending threatening voicemail
Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gets Involved In Chris Hughes' Text Row With Katie Price 

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei's Phenomenal Transformation Over The Years

Sophie Kasaei can&#039;t deal with Geordie Shore hangovers now
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #7!