The One Style Thing Kylie Jenner Won't Do Any More: ‘I Don't Want To Be A Weirdo’

It’s pretty much expected that Kylie Jenner will have a hot new look in every Instagram pic she posts, but the 20 year old reality TV star has just admitted that she’s over wigs and hair colour changes.

“Honestly, like, guys I don't want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty,” she says in a new preview from an upcoming episode of Life Of Kylie.

“I don't want to be a weirdo. I don't want to pull up with purple hair - I’m over it. I always try to be different. I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I was just figuring out my style and who I was,” Kylie adds.

Maybe Kylie just needs a break from the effort of constantly switching up her look, she sounds pretty exhausted by the whole thing.

“I'm over keeping up with this lifestyle of crazy hair and wigs and s--t. Cool earrings, make up, and my t-ts out!”

We’re pretty sure she’s already over being over wearing wigs… we’ve seen her Insta feed today.

