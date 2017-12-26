There's A Theory Kylie Jenner *Is* In The Kardashians Christmas Card After All

At this point there is no greater mystery on Earth than figuring out if Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant or not, which is why the Kardashians Christmas card – which everyone wrongly assumed would confirm the baby news – has now inspired countless conspiracy theories.

The lack of possibly pregnant Kylie Jenner in Kim Kardashian’s Instagram grid culminated in many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans assuming that the 21-year-old would make her first and only appearance in the family photoshoot on Christmas day itself.

Let's all get checking out the Geordie Shore cast dicussing the most shocking reality stories of 2017...

While many of us waited with baited breath for Kylie and a presumably enormous baby bump to overshadow the festive season – we were all left with a metaphorical sack of coal when she didn’t bother to make an appearance whatsoever.

But a tiny portion of fans are now convinced that she is in the final image after all. The reason she’s invisible to the naked eye? Because she’s hiding behind that enormous Christmas tree, obvs.

Piecing two and two together and reaching an incredible conclusion, one fan wrote: “I know Kylie Jenner is behind that Christmas tree with her baby," while another person made the same prediction: "Is Kylie hiding behind the Christmas tree?"

As Kardashian-Jenner conspiracy theories go, the general consensus is that this one does actually seem pretty feasible: “I’m sorry, is Kylie behind the Christmas tree? Is this how she’s hiding her baby bump now? Festive..."

It looks like we’re still some time away from getting to the bottom of what (if anything) is actually going on with Kylie’s womb. On the plus side, sister Khloe Kardashian has finally confirmed that she’s six months pregnant with her first child.

Anything you want to share, Kylie?