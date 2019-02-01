This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating

Some more information has been released about the drama between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott and it sounds like their reported argument actually began over some text messages.

ICYMI, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians is said to have accused the rapper of cheating on her; allegations that his rep has strongly denied in an official statement shared with E!

Getty

At the time, Travis was forced to cancel an Astroworld concert in Buffalo but insisted that he actually pulled out of the performance due to ill health.

Since deleting his entire Instagram account, an insider has come forward to shed some light on what really went down between him and his girlfriend late last week.

A source told People that Kylie "had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like," before adding, "Travis says he didn’t cheat."

It sounds like the couple are doing their best to put this miscommunication behind them, with the insider saying that the 21-year-old has calmed down a lot in the past couple of days: "Kylie was upset at first but seems better. She isn’t breaking up with him.”

Getty

This is all pretty unfortunate timing considering the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating saga has only just gone down. Kylie is said to be “devastated” by the situation, so we can understand why things would be tense in her own relationship.

As for Travis, he took to the stage in New York City last night to tell fans to “keep their family first” before referring to Kylie as his “wifey.”