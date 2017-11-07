This Item In Kylie Jenner's Shopping Trolley Has Fans Claiming She Isn't Pregnant

Can you remember a time before we all started speculating about the state of Kylie Jenner’s possibly pregnant womb? Us neither tbh, and it doesn't look like that's about to change anytime soon.

While she hasn’t come forward to directly address the reports - weeks without any kind of denial from the Kardashian camp have caused most people to agree that the baby rumours are probably true.

Even so, a portion of fans are now convinced that she isn’t pregnant after all due to the fact her shopping trolley contains one particular item.

At some point between clapping back at doctored pics of her 'bump' and ensuring that her stomach is literally never uncovered, the 20-year-old hit the store for a girls road trip.

Snapchat/KylieJenner

Buried amongst tubes of pringles, onion rings, and Cheetos are a set of pretty prominent Playtex tampons - which anyone who achieved a grace C in Biology will know aren't used by pregnant woman.

Fans were immediately baffled by the purchase and took to social-media to claim that she isn't expecting a child: "@KylieJenner #KylieJenner #Pregnant #Rumors... hmm whys kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant @KylieJenner," one person wrote.

Of course, it's possible that Kylie was just picking up the tampons for one of the other girls on the trip but that hasn't stopped a load of people from assuming we've all been fooled by those pregnancy reports.

