Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Were Pictured Spending Thanksgiving Together

They were filmed looking cosy in a Los Angeles casino

Sunday, December 1, 2019 - 10:35

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly spent Thanksgiving together following their recent split.

According to E!, the Astroworld rapper flew out to Palm Springs, California, to spend the day with Stormi and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan including Kris, Kendall, Khloe, and baby True Thompson.

Getty

The exes were spotted wandering around a casino together, with an eyewitness telling the site that Travis "seemed to be on great terms with everyone and that the group seemed to have a lot of fun gambling together and hanging out." 

At one point, he and Kylie separated from the group to explore the premises together: “They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security. They seemed very close. 

Kylie and Travis today at a casino near Palm Springs

“There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other's ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris's house for the night."

It shouldn’t be too surprising to hear that they’re on good terms after Kylie had insisted that the pair would remain the best of friends for the sake of their daughter.

An insider recently told Us Weekly that Travis thinks that their relationship moved too quickly: “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

Good on Travis and Kylie for being grown-ups about the situation.

 

