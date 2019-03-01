Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’

Could everyone just calm down for a second?

Friday, March 1, 2019 - 09:40

Just incase there wasn’t enough drama going on in the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s now being reported that Kylie Jenner has found evidence that Travis Scott has been cheating on her.

The chaos is said to have gone down when the Astroworld rapper flew home for a surprise visit with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. TMZ report that the real surprise was when Kylie immediately confronted him about her concerns.

Getty

The official line is that Travis then pulled out of his concert in New York due to illness, but the site are claiming that he actually stayed put in Los Angeles to work through a difficult conversation with his girlfriend.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f****** sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage,” he tweeted.

Twitter

His reps have since released a statement to Entertainment Tonight denying that he has ever or would ever cheat on the mother of his child.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather,” the official response read.

Getty

While there’s no proof that these cheating accusations ever took place, it’s still not a great time to be Kylie right now. BFF Jordyn Woods is set to open up about her side of the story regarding her connection with Tristan Thompson.

With Khloe Kardashian already shading the upcoming interview on her social channels, it sounds like there’s enough confusion going on rn without adding ~another~ cheating drama into the mix.

