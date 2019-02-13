Travis Scott Just Gave Kylie Jenner The Most Extra Valentine’s Day Surprise

Everyone in the world needs to take a look at what Travis Scott has done for Kylie Jenner on Valentine’s Day because to be frank, the rest of the population needs a bit of inspiration.

The Astroworld rapper pulled out all the stops in honour of the big day and has basically left us feeling more alone and destitute that we’ve ever felt in our lives.

Taking to Instagram Stories to show off her pre V-Day surprise, Kylie shared a video of a floral arrangement Travis had made in one of their rooms.

The overhaul included dozens of candles on the ground, an actual tunnel of love leading to a neon heart sign, and more roses than we can even begin to count.

This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old has pushed the boat out when it comes to surprises after doing something very similar in honour of the special day last year.

At the time, Kylie shared footage of a trail of roses leading up their stairs alongside a panned shot of their lobby featuring more enormous bouquets of red flowers.

As for what she’s going to receive next (because there’s no chance that’s all she’s getting) Kylie previously teased on YouTube that she’d rather receive a piece of jewellery over a teddy bear this year.

We have every faith that Travis is going to come through with a piece of distinguished and diamond-encrusted bling that could literally pay off our entire student loan.