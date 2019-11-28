Travis Scott Reportedly Didn’t Enjoy Constantly Travelling Home To See Kylie Jenner

An insider has shed some light about Travis Scott’s recent break-up with Kylie Jenner.

According to Us Weekly, the Astroworld rapper “still very much loves” his ex-girlfriend but felt their relationship progressed too quickly in a short space of time. The source has claimed that his work abroad also had a negative impact on their relationship.

“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” the source explained. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

Kylie confirmed their break-up back in October. At the time, she insisted that both she and Travis were 100% focused on maintaining a good relationship for the sake of their daughter: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

It doesn’t sound like Kylie is sitting around waiting for Travis to win her back, with sources claiming that she’s currently enjoying a casual romance with Drake.

An insider told Us Weekly: “They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis.

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries.

“Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

What do you make of Travis’s alleged perspective here?