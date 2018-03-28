Kylie Jenner

Tyga Addresses Rumours That He’s The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter

The internet has been full of conspiracy theories ever since Kylie gave birth.

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 09:43

Tyga has responded to all those conspiracy theories claiming that he is actually the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

The rapper and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star were on and off for years, with Kylie hooking up with Travis Scott months after their relationship finally came to an end.

Let's get checking out a comprehensive album of Stormi's cutest baby snaps... 

Considering she fell pregnant pretty quickly, some fans out there had a few doubts about the paternity of baby Stormi Webster. 

This probably wasn’t helped by the fact that T reportedly screenshotted a news article about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy back in November alongside the caption: “Hell nah thats my kid.”

But clearing up the rumours once and for all, the 28-year-old issued a statement on Twitter denying that he posted the image and requesting that people stop “spreading false stories” about him. 

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” he began. “Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

Back when Kylie’s pregnancy was first confirmed, a source told People that their romance was never quite right long-term: “Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious. Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating.

The insider continued: “People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”

Getty

Hear that, people? Tyga is definitely *not* the father.

 

